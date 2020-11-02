Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.04 ($4.75).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.