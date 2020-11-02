Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.54-1.62 EPS.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $13.51 on Monday. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.91.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

