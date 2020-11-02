Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40 to $0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 to $2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.63-1.69 EPS.

NWL opened at $17.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.