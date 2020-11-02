New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%.

SNR opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $324.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.