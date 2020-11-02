New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 175.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 123.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE:NJR opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

