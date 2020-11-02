Neo (NEO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $418.89 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $418.89 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.22 or 0.00114491 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Bittrex, Huobi and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Bitinka, Bibox, Tidebit, OKEx, BitMart, Ovis, OTCBTC, Coinrail, TDAX, CoinBene, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Coinnest, COSS, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitbns, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, BCEX, BigONE, LBank, Allcoin, Liquid, Bitfinex, HitBTC, BitForex, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Huobi, Koinex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

