NEM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.46 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, NEM has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper, OKEx and Kuna. NEM has a total market cap of $882.84 million and $23.46 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NEM

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Kuna, Liquid, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Upbit, B2BX, Coinbe, Bittrex, Bithumb, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha, Coinsuper, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, Zaif, Binance, Bitbns, Koineks, Kryptono, Indodax, CoinTiger, Poloniex, Iquant, YoBit, COSS, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

