NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Stryker by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 282,852 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $47,250,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $45,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $202.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $227.39. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

