NBT Bank N A NY Takes $87,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.