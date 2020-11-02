NBT Bank N A NY Sells 58 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,831,000 after purchasing an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $216.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.73. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.