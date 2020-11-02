NBT Bank N A NY Sells 2,344 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Fiserv by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fiserv by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 36,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.