NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.