NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 2,500 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,455,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

