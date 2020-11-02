NBT Bank N A NY Invests $233,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 926 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $259.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.22. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.