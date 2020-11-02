NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26,399.1% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 156,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

