NBT Bank N A NY Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 451.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 474,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 388,078 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 31,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $3,184,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

