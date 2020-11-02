NBT Bank N A NY Has $708,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 62.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.