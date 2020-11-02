NBT Bank N A NY Has $351,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exelon by 29.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 249.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

