NBT Bank N A NY Buys 100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $501.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.66. The company has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.