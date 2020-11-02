NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 53 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

AMGN stock opened at $216.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

