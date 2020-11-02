NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.70. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBTB. ValuEngine lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $949,400 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.