NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Announces Earnings Results

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Shares of NWG opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.