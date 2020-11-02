National Bank Financial Boosts Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$10.50

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOOD. Raymond James set a C$9.15 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

FOOD opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.82 million and a PE ratio of -42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.16. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$10.49.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. It provides members with access to a selection of products online, as well as exclusive pricing based on its direct to consumer fulfilment eco-system. The company offers breakfast menu, ready-to-eat meals, and private-label grocery items, as well as meal kits.

