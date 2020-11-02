MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) versus Cass Information Systems (NYSE:CASS) Head-To-Head Comparison

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MSCI alerts:

91.9% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MSCI pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. MSCI pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSCI has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSCI and Cass Information Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.56 billion 18.62 $563.65 million $6.44 54.32 Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 3.60 $30.40 million N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MSCI and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 4 6 0 2.60 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSCI presently has a consensus target price of $371.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.19%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 32.14% -268.97% 15.16% Cass Information Systems 17.13% 10.27% 1.42%

Volatility & Risk

MSCI has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSCI beats Cass Information Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients such as consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, and managers. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, market data, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. The company serves asset owners and managers, banks, and wealth managers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.