Morgan Stanley Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $152.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $126.66 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

