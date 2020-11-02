Morgan Stanley Trims Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Target Price to $119.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.43.

ALXN opened at $115.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,342,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

