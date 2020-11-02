Morgan Stanley Boosts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $175.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

ALGT stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.84.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,257 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

