Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK opened at $103.19 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,125 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 262.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after buying an additional 517,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 70,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.