MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTG opened at $10.06 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

