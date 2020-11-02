Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCB. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE:MCB opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.