MetLife (MET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.