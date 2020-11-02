Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

