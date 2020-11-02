Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MERC. BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $414.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.78. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

