Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

MDT stock opened at $100.57 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

