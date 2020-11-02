MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of MediPharm Labs in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.60 on Monday. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

