McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $147.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60. McKesson has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,395 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in McKesson by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,402,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

