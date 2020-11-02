Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $325.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $288.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after buying an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,640,000 after buying an additional 62,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

