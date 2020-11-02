Masari (MSR) Market Cap Achieves $191,418.29

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $191,418.29 and approximately $73.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

