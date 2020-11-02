Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $32,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $103.46 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

