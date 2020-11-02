Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VAC opened at $96.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

