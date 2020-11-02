Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MFI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

MFI opened at C$24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.61. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.19.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.3500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

