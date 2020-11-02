Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.60 EPS.

Shares of MMP opened at $35.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.05.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

