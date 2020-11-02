Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.
