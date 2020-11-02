Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.