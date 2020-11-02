LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LPL Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,258,198.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $79.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.