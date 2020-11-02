Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX opened at $28.58 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.