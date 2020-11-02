Loop Capital Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $72.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut Texas Roadhouse from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shares of TXRH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,698,985. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

