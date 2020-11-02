Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 37 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).

LLOY opened at GBX 28.03 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 578,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,488.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

