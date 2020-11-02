Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 28.03 ($0.37) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of 70.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 578,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,488.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.