Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

LTHM opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Livent has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 27,279.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

