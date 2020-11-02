Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.85 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Lition has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Dcoin. Lition has a market cap of $2.85 million and $397,250.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13,327.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.95 or 0.02865951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.01952152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00400687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00885533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00037736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00415626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

